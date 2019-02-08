Govt lifts ban on harvested timber

RUNDU - The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has given traders of timber in Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi regions permission to resume the transportation of timber to the market but the ministry says only timber that was already chopped down before the recent ban. The executive director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Percy Misika made this announcement on Wednesday.

When the suspension in the trade and transportation of timber came into effect, many traders had already harvested timber worth millions, which they could not transport or export due to the ban.

“It is a known fact that the issuing of forestry permits for all purposes was suspended with effect from November 26, 2018. Since then, all the timber harvesting, transportation, exporting permits were cancelled and no new ones were issued,” stated the executive director.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry hereby announces that the Ministry of Environment and Tourism has authorised the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry to lift the moratorium on transportation of timber that were cut or harvested before the November 26, 2018,” stated Misika.

This means only the harvested timber may be transported within and/or exported out of Namibia. “However, the moratorium on timber harvesting remains in place and no harvesting permits will be issued until further notice,” he continued.

Misika noted the interested parties are reminded that the transport and export permits are to be issued in accordance with the existing procedures under the Forest Act of 2001 (Act No 12 of 2001).





