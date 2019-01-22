Guruseb takes over coaching reigns at Blue Waters

Windhoek – MTC Premiership coastal outfit Blue Waters Football Club has appointed much traveled coach Christy Guruseb, as head coach with immediate effect.

Guruseb last coached ambitious Otjiwarongo outfit Life Fighters FC in the country’s flagship football league, the MTC Premiership but strangely left under a dark cloud midway through the season – only to resurface at boyhood team Blue Birds FC in the country’s second tier football league.

His unavoidable appointment was formally ratified by the Blue Waters Sports Club Exco last Friday, via a unanimous vote after considering various candidates against the specified criteria for the hot seat.

Guruseb succeeds Sheya Andimba, who has been installed as interim head coach following the dismissal of little known South African mentor Cliff Nsoereng, earlier this month whilst Andimba reverts to his old position of assistant coach.

“The decision to arrive at our preferred candidate was quite a difficult one, since the overall standard of applicants was very high. But when we sat down to discuss the best suitable candidate for the role of Blue Waters Football Club Head Coach, “We wanted someone who could come in and get the very best out of our players and also bring through some of the young talent coming out of youth structures,” reads a statement from the club. Its believed Guruseb’s distinguished background as a coach and a proven track record of developing youth players, with many of them going onto excel for top local teams and abroad, weighed heavily in his favour.

“When we began our search, the club was determined to find someone who fits our club’s core values and Christy’s philosophical views for how to play unequivocally aligns with ours and are extremely happy to welcome Christy to the Blue Waters Football Club family,” concludes the statement.



