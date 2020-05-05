Hambukushu festival postponed

RUNDU - The annual Hambukushu cultural festival, which is usually held during the first week of May at Mukwe tribal office, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is held to uphold, promote, protect and preserve the culture, language, tradition and traditional values of the Hambukushu traditional community. “The Festival is celebrated in every first week of May on an annual basis by the Hambukushu traditional community.

It is against this background that a preparatory committee chaired by Alfons Dikuua was commissioned in April 2015 to oversee the overall preparations of this event annually,” said festival coordinator Damian Maghambayi.

“Due to the global pandemic of the coronavirus, the event for this year was negatively affected as most of the activities such as fundraising gala dinner and community meetings could not be performed as a result of the national lockdown. We reassured our stakeholders particularly government, our sponsors and the community at large that the Hambukushu cultural festival committee will remain your reliable partner in organising this magnificent event.”

–jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

2020-05-05 10:14:25 | 2 days ago