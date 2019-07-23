Hamutenya, Amutjaa to headline ‘Night of Prospects’ bonanza

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK – Kinda Boxing Promotions, in partnership with AC Boxing, will next month stage a mega boxing bonanza dubbed ‘Night of Prospects’, which will see the country’s top young pugilists go toe-to-toe at the Wanderers Sports Club in the capital.

The ‘Night of Prospects’ event, slated for August 31, will see a total of seven budding amateurs taking to the ring to strut their stuff, before top talents Sacky Amutjaa and Kapena Hamutenya square off in the main bout.

Amutjaa goes into next month’s fight with a record of three wins and two losses from five fights, while Kapena, who is the more experienced, will rely on his experience of 10 fights with six wins, three losses and one draw.

Imms Moses, founder of AC Boxing, said the ‘Night of Prospects’ event is aimed at according youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talents and will mainly feature fighters who are currently under the age of 20 and also some not over the age of 27. Moses said they saw it as more important to develop and focus on boxers at grassroots level and promote new talents.

‘’It’s these kids who are currently aged 17, 20 and 22 that will be the future of boxing in the country. We started this relationship with Kinda Nangolo [of Kinda Boxing Promotions] to develop young boxers in the country as we embark on hosting the second event of the year,’’ he explained.

From his side, Nangolo said his stable has always put youth development top of their agenda and so far they remain one of the academies that consistently promote and produce young champions.

“Don’t forget we were recently hailed by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for our outstanding work with the youth and we want to continue being the best at youth development through boxing,” said Nangolo.

The two stables also encouraged boxers from other stables to approach them if they are interested in participating in the upcoming event, as it will be an opportunity for them to gain much needed exposure and showcase their talent.

The fight card is as follows:

1. Flyweight (Four Rounds)

Tomas Ndeitunga vs TBA

2. Super Bantamweight (Six Rounds)

Martin Mukungu vs TBA

3. Flyweight (Four Rounds)

Matias Hamunyela vs Mathew Nghikevali

4. Lightweight (Four Rounds)

Johannes Andreas vs Gerson Veeta

5. Super Welterweight (Four Rounds)

Shanika Alfeus vs TBA

6. Jnr Middleweight (Six Rounds)

Max Ipinge vs TBA

7. Bantamweight (Four Rounds)

Nangolo Flaim vs TBA

8. Sacky Amutja vs Kapena Hamutenya



