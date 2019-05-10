Hannah Nangula to launch cosmetic products

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - After almost a decade in the beauty industry, celebrated Namibian make-up artist Hannah Nangula is finally launching her own cosmetic products designed to withstand the harsh Namibian climatic conditions.

On the eve of the launch of her baby product ‘Coverage Foundation cream and mink lashes’, Nangula is excited that her dream is finally taking shape and gaining momentum, eventually becoming a reality.

“We will be having make-up classes at the launch because at the end of the day you would want people to buy your product and know exactly how to use it,” she said.

Nangula emphasised on product durability and customer satisfaction. “At the end of the day you don’t want people to come and have complaints about your product or service, so I am giving them the opportunity to be happy with the product, so that when you wear make-up by Hannah, you look like Hannah,” she said with confidence in her product.

As much as the product is created for Namibians, Nangula said she has received international attention and orders, as a result, the product is already going across the borders. “Places that are awaiting the line after the launch include Zambia, South Africa and Botswana,” Nangula said in an interview with Entertainment Now!

Nangula is confident that the product will stand the test of times. “It’s a local product that has been tested and tried on Namibian skin and it is something that every Namibian needs,” she highlighted.

When it comes to lashes, Nangula has only one rule : “Lashes are everything.”

Lashes define the eyes and makeup is not complete without a pair. This is why Nangula is introducing her own line of glamorous lashes to complete every makeup enthusiast’s face beat.

The Hannah Nangula lashes come in two styles : natural or dramatic.

While she’s tight-lipped about the formula for the foundations, she readily shares that the products were made with to withstand the Namibian weather.

“My lineup of eight shades were made with Namibian weather and African skin in mind from dark to lighter skin. There is something for everyone,” says Nangula.

Make-up is a confidence booster, especially for women, opined Nangula.

“It’s a mechanism that enhances one’s features when applied,” the make-up artist added.

Starting a business that is product-based requires money and often, external aid is needed but not in Nangula’s case. Asked whether she has partnered with anyone in the project, she replied: “This is a solo project; it’s not easy going into partnerships with people,” she said.

Nangula advised people to take care of their skin. “The face is what you are presenting; so it is important to take good care of it. Go for ways of removing dead skin for your face to look much better,” said Nangula.

She also made sure that nobody feels left out when it comes to using her product. “My make-up works on everybody, male or female. My presenters wear my make-up and they look good in it,” said Nangula when asked if men can also use her make-up.

A lucky reader can walk away with Hannah Nangula’s Full Coverage Cream Foundation. All you have to do is answer the following question and send your response to akapitako@nepc.com.na:

Who can use Hannah Nangula’s make-up?

