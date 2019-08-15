Helao Nafidi allocates land for 500 houses

ONGWEDIVA - The Helao Nafidi Town Council has serviced and allocated plots for the

construction of 500 houses at Omafo’s extension 1 and 2. Mayor at the town, Eliaser Nghipangelwa, said council has already installed all the services with the exception of electricity, which is yet to be commissioned. He said all the plots at the two extensions have already been allocated to residents, who have money to build houses.

“These particular plots we gave to people on the housing list, who have indicated that they

have finances readily available to construct,” said Nghipangelwa. The aim is to avoid having

plots lying idle for months with no construction taking place on the allocated plots.

Nghipangelwa said to provide better services and develop the town further the town needs to

create a robust cash flow from which the council can generate revenue. In the near future, the Build

Together Programme is also expected to put up over 40 houses at the town.

Other services, except electricity, have also already been put in place in preparation for the

massive development. On Friday, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, is expected to hand over 10 houses of the Shack Dwellers Federation. Mushelenga is also expected to

officiate at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 30 more houses of the same

federation at Extension 3.

Apart from the Shack Dwellers Federation houses to be constructed at extension 3, the council has further intends to develop Extension 3 further as well as Extension 4. “Our only challenge at the moment is finances, but our hope is to develop the two extensions so we can cater for more people knocking at our doors seeking for residential plots,” he said. Council on its part last year constructed about 70 houses from

its own coffers. Sixty houses have been fully completed while 10 are still outstanding.

2019-08-15 07:19:46 3 hours ago