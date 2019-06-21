High school murder trial to resume in November

WINDHOEK - The trial of two men accused of killing an Acacia High School learner nearly five years ago will resume in November.

The accused Waldo Kavakundu 54, and Gordon Visagie, 41 have been standing trial on a charge of murder for the gruesome death of Jesaya Kaipiti, 21.

Kaipiti died during a shooting incident that transpired at Kavakundu’s residence in Herero location, Katutura, Windhoek on May 29, 2014.

During their appearance on warning before magistrate Ileni Velikoshi in Windhoek Regional Court, Kavakundu and his co-accused were informed that their trial will resume on November 28, for the state case.

During the trial, investigative officer Joseph Ndokosho who took the stand to testify informed the court that in the statement that he obtained from Visagie, he had admitted that Kavakundu took the gun from him and shoot Kaipiti.

Ndokosho said four spent cartridges were discovered in the room where the body was found but the murder weapon was nowhere to be found. The murder weapon was later found on a man who had picked it up from the crime scene.

State witness Haandjeka Venaani informed the court that he saw the deceased in handcuffs. According to his testimony when he arrived at the scene, he found the deceased handcuffed but by the time the police got to the scene no handcuffs were seen on the deceased. He further testified the handcuffs were removed by Kavakundu and his co-accused.

However, Kavakundu and Visagie have denied guilt when they pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial. Kavakundu a security guard by profession in his defense informed the court that the deceased was shot when the gun went off several times during a struggle between him and one of seven intruders who invaded his home while he was sleeping.

Kavakundu noted Visagie was attacked and robbed of his wallet and service pistol by a group of six or seven men. One of the intruders allegedly had a gun with him which was already cocked, which they started fighting over and as a result, three shots went off hitting Kaipiti in the chest.

