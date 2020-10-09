HopSol Youth League continues this weekend Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

×

The MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League will continue this weekend with action from a raft of mouth-watering fixtures lined up for the various age categories.

Things get going today with an U/15 tie between Football School Windhoek (FSW) and Swallows, while the U/17 category will see Greefies FC facing Kasaona Football Academy and be followed by another U/17 encounter, between Windhoek Gymnasium and Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA), which will conclude the day’s programme.

Tomorrow, DTS will open the U/9 proceedings with a match against ACFA B, followed by a match between Swallows and ACFA A, while ACFA B will be back to face Windhoek Football Club (WFC). DTS and Ramblers will conclude the U/9 fixtures for the day with a promising thrilling clash. Meanwhile in the U/11 category, Windhoek Gymnasium will take on DTS A and will be followed by a clash between ACFA A and Windhoek Football Club (WFC), while FSW take on DTS. Ramblers will be in action against ACFA B, also tomorrow.

Also tomorrow in the U/12 category, ACFA take on DTS and FSW will face Ramblers, while SKW will square off against Kasaona FA. Meanwhile, Physically Active Youth (PAY) will take to the field to face WFC.

Windhoek Gymnasium will kick-start action in the U/13 category with a tie against SKW, while Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) take on DTS. Ramblers will confront Swallows and ACFA will take on FSW.

In the U/15 category, Ramblers B will take on Windhoek Gymnasium while SKW play Kasaona FA and DTS will lock horns with PAY, with Ramblers A taking on ACFA. Also tomorrow in the U/17 category, Fortis FA will take on Swallows while Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) confront SKW and Ramblers A take on Windhoek Gymnasium. – mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-10-09 10:57:09 | 15 hours ago