Horse racing at Okahatjipara this weekend

WINDHOEK – All roads will this weekend lead to the popular Okahatjipara Turf Club on the outskirts of Okondjatu settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region, as nothing but thrilling horseracing action is to be expected.

With handsome cash prizes worth N$80 000 up for grabs among the various categories, this weekend’s race will see the country’s crème de la crème Nambred horses grill each other for top honours.

Once again, the race has been organised by the ever-growing Professor’s Supporters Club, which is a social club comprising of horse racing fanatics countrywide, and was created in 2014 for the welfare of its members.

In a brief interview with New Era Sport yesterday, Stone Katuuo of the Professor’s Supporters Club said the race will consist of 13 probing races across the various divisions, and top horses from almost all corners of the country will be in action.

For this weekend’s race, which received financial backing from Mbunga Tjamuaha of the Okahatjipara Turf Club, local businessmen, Timo Muheua and Mondi Ndjavera, will see top bred horses coming from as far as Keetmanshoop, Rehoboth, Otjinene, Aminus, and Okahandja, amongst other towns.

Professor’s Supporters Club eleven-year old gilding Professor will lead a pack of top horses that will be in action on the day, which will also see all in action the likes of Rehoboth’s racing gems: Black Market and Prophet, Keetmanshoop’s Little Gypsy, Von Trotha from Otjinene, and Okatenda from Aminus – to mention but a few, vying for the ultimate prize.

