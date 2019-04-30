Hotto shortlisted for Kick Off Footballer of the Season

WINDHOEK – South Africa’s biggest football magazine KickOff yesterday announced the eight shortlisted contenders for the prestigious KickOff (KO) Footballer of the 2018/19 Season award, with Namibia’s enterprising midfielder Deon Hotto leading the pack of nominees.

Besides Hotto, who plays for Bidvest Wits in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), the other players on the 8-man list are Hlompho Kekana of PSL reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates, Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns, Jabu Maluleke of Polokwane City, Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits, Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards and Highlands Park’s Mothobi Mvala.

The 27-year old Hotto has been in rich form for Wits this season and as of this month, the Namibian left-footed attacking midfield maestro has amassed a combined 27 starts in all competitions, making a remarkable 14 assists, while scoring four goals himself.

That is indeed a good return on investment for a player who joined Wits as a free agent. Prior to joining Wits, the 2015 Cosafa Cup Namibian hero was on the books of Bloemfontein Celtic. Hotto scored two goals in the 2015 Cosafa Cup final to help Namibia win her first international trophy and has since been riding on the crest of the wave.

With the nomination, Hotto follows in the footsteps of Brave Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs legend Mohamed Ouseb, who was nominated and subsequently scooped the 1998/99 KO Footballer of the Season accolade and so far remains the only Namibian to win it.

KickOff remains South Africa’s leading football magazine and was first published in 1994. The magazine is published on a monthly basis. In 2010, Kick Off was involved in producing Fifa’s official media for the 2010 Fifa World Cup, on behalf of then holding company, Touchline Media.

