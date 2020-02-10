I will remain a servant of the people - Coetzee Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Following his election to represent the //Kharas region in the National Council, New Era caught up with Karasburg East constituency councillor Dennis Coetzee on how he intends to champion the cause of the electorate in the south.

New Era (NE): Now that you are going to the National Council, how will you juggle between your constituency office and travelling to Windhoek for National Council sessions?

Dennis Coetzee (DC): First and foremost, I want to clear the misunderstanding of what some of the community members. I will not relocate to Windhoek and will furthermore remain the regional councillor for Karasburg East until November 2020 when elections will take place. National Council sessions will be random, meaning when there is no session, I will be in the office and in the constituency at the disposal of the people.

NE: Coming from grassroots level, thus having in-depth knowledge of the needs and aspirations of the residents of //Kharas region, how best will you represent your people and stand up for their plight during National Council meetings?

DC: As already said, if there is no session, I will be around as usual and be at the service of the electorate.

NE: How will this double responsibilities bestowed upon you affect the residents of your constituency?

DC: I can assure the electorate at this point in time that I am a servant of them and will make sure their needs and aspirations will be channelled through and taken care of.

NE: What issues do you want to tackle when representing //Kharas region in the National Council?

DC: The severe drought in our region, especially the slow pace of refunds for farmers; the slow implementation of the Resettlement Program and lastly, the Amendment of the Regional Councils Act, 1992 (Act no 22 of 1992).

NE: Can the people of //Kharas region expect tangible changes within a reasonable period with you representing them on this higher political level?

DC: We have to remember that National Council is also known as the ‘House of Review’, meaning we are not going to bring changes left, right and centre, but that proper procedures must be followed with reference to Article 74 and Article 75 of the Namibian Constitution.

NE: What is your future political aspirations?

DC: Since I came into office in 2015, I promised myself not to cling to a position against the will of the people. If the electorate sees me fit, I am available for a second and last term or even if the party or president wants to deploy me somewhere else – I am more than willing to go and serve the people of Namibia.

