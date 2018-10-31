iChoose Youth Leadership Programme launched 

Onesmus Embula

WINHDOEK - The School of Destiny Associate (SODA) which primarily focuses on providing youth mentorship and coaching, recently launched the iChoose Youth Leadership Values Programme as part of the John Maxwell iLead annual Global Youth Initiative (GYI).

This is a youth empowerment model that aims to address self-improvement through 16 identified values. The launch started off with a street parade by youth and community members from the nearby Hardap region as well as from the Khomas’ Men’s and Women Network Against Crime. The occasion was also graced by the presence of the ambassador of Be Free Campaign, Rochelle Beukes, who is also the junior mayor of the City of Windhoek. She called on the youth to take charge in owning good choices and decisions in shaping their future.

Dr Veronica Theron, a representative from the Office of the First Lady, shared information on the Be Free and Break Free Campaign and pleaded for smart partnership with especially parents and other cooperating agencies in combating gender-based violence. She further appealed to the youth to be involved in issues of social development. “So far we have reached more than 8 000 young people in all 14 regions, and had dialogues with Life Skills teachers, church leaders and other frontline service providers in attempts to find a lasting solution about various matters affecting the youth,” she said. The same occasion witnessed the signing of the anti-violence campaign pledged by individuals in attendance.

SODA founding member, Sidney Boois, highlighting the iChoose’s aims, said that access to information is a key driver for youth empowerment, urging community information centres (CICs) to be rolled out to rural settlements and communities. The event concluded with roundtable talks on topics such as unemployment rate among the youth and paused with entertainment like dancing and modeling with youngsters showcasing their talents.

