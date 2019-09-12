Indian naval ship to dock at Walvis Bay port

WALVIS BAY - Indian navy ship Tarkash will be making yet another port call next week at Walvis Bay for a four-day visit that is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between Namibia and India.

This is the second visit of the ship to Namibia. The last visit was in June 2017, when the vessel came with 30 officers and 250 sailors on board.

The commanding officer of the ship is expected to pay courtesy calls on the local leaders and senior defence officers of Namibia to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Officers and sailors of the Indian warship will also have interaction with the Namibian Navy, including friendly volleyball matches and yoga on board the ship, which would go a long way in enhancing cooperation and understanding between the two navies. School children will also be visiting the ship.

Tarkash, a stealth frigate and part of the Western Fleet of Indian Navy, based in Mumbai is currently on a long overseas deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, Africa and Europe.

The ship which is expected to dock on Sunday at the Walvis Bay port, was among the first responders of the devastating Tropical Cylone Idai that was responsible for hundreds of deaths in Mozambique.

According to a statement released by the Indian High Commission in Namibia, the vessel participated in various relief efforts, including evacuation of people, medical assistance and supply of medicines, provisions and assisting in the aerial survey.

The High Commissioner of India to Namibia Prashant Agrawal also indicated in that statement that the naval ship was also involved in assisting countries in the Indian ocean region with hydrographic survey, search and rescue, surveillance and other capacity-building and capability-enhancement activities.

Hence he says this specific port call is a demonstration of India’s warm ties with Namibia and its commitment to the maritime security in the region and its solidarity with friendly countries. India and Namibia have close and cordial political and diplomatic relations.

Tarkash has earlier visited several other countries and had friendly engagements with the navies concerned. In Africa, the port calls included Djibouti, Alexandria (Egypt), Tangiers (Morocco), Lagos (Nigeria), and Dakar (Senegal).

