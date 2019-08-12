Indonesia celebrates 74 years of independence

Emmency Nuukala



WINDHOEK - The Windhoek City Market, in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy, celebrated Hari Merdeka, Indonesia’s 74th independence anniversay. The market is known for delivering on its promise of hosting beautiful events and it did just that on Friday at a local hotel. The venue came to life under the theme ‘A Night in Bali’.

The night was filled with remarkable live performances, with The Ell’s having everyone on their feet. The traditional Indonesian dancers mesmerised the crowd throughout their sets for the night. The embassy made sure one was treated to every bit of what Indonesia could offer, from their food, drinks, traditional games and crafts.

The scores of people who gathered at the market were given limitless and delicious options throughout the event.

“Many Namibians love Bali and due to that, we want to engage with as many Namibians as we can,” said Paulina Gupta Wijaya, the head of Economic Information and Cultural Affairs at the Indonesian Embassy.

For attending the event, one lucky winner won a fully paid trip for two to Bali for seven nights. The close relationship between the two countries is evident in the fact that 682 Namibians travelled to Indonesia for various purposes in 2018 (but mostly holidays).

The bilateral agreements between the two countries have made it possible for travellers to gain entry to the countries. The embassy will be launching a 30-day free visa stay as Namibia offers the same to Indonesians.

