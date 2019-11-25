Inexorable V-LO releases gospel album Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - Local gospel artist Vilho Haneb, professionally known as V-LO, says his latest album is dubbed ‘Unstoppable Vol 2’, as he is a believer and follower of Jesus Christ and that he is indeed UNSTOPPABLE.

V-LO, who has been in the music industry since 2005, says he has produced songs for artists such as Tate Buti, Shitana, Nakale ya Nakale, PDK, Teqla, Kuku Nkandanga, VM, Waka, D-Naff, Levite and Swartbaster.

In 2016, V-LO released his first 13-track album titled ‘Ungrateful’. He further said it took him a while to complete his latest album. “It took me approximately three-and-a-half years to complete and finish my second great album,” he informed Entertianment Now!

On the status of gospel music in Namibia, V-LO said people have the love for the genre. “I have confidence that people in the country do listen to gospel music,” stated V-LO.

He featured an array of artists on the 12-track album, working with people such as Dee’A, Levite, L.T, Shitana, Gospel singer Sovita Joshua, Tyna – singers such as Sacky Nghuulikwa, Daniel, and vocalists Ndapewa and Nduva.

Based in Windhoek, the gospel artist said what makes this album special is the positive message behind it and the unique sounds – plus he produced it himself. “My favourite song in this album is track two in Oshiwambo ‘Eeno Otandiya’, which translates ‘yes (Lord), I’m coming (to follow you),” he revealed.

The 36-year-old artist encouraged every gospel music enthusiast to purchase the album, support gospel music and to avoid piracy.

2019-11-25 08:05:48 | 1 days ago