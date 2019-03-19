Injured goalie Maova rule out of Zambia clash …as Shilongo, Urikhob joins camp

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors will this weekend have to do battle without the reliable services of goalkeeper Edward Maova when they face the Chipolopolos of Zambia for their 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Lusaka.



Maova, a regular third choice goalie for the national senior team, suffered a concussion and coach Ricardo Mannetti resolved to rule him out for this weekend’s crucial match away in Zambia, which if the Brave Warriors win, will see Namibia make her third appearance at the continental football showpiece.



But the goalkeeping department however remains intact and Mannetti should have little trouble, as the top actors Virgil Vries, Maximillian Mbaeva and Loydt Kazapua will all be available for duty come Saturday, 23 March.



The Namibia Football Association (NFA) media desk also confirmed that the striking of Benson Shilongo, Sidney Urikhob and Itamunua Keimuine were late yesterday expected to join the 27-member Brave Warriors camp in South Africa, where they are currently training until tomorrow before heading to Zambia for final touch ups ahead of Saturday’s crunch match.



Mannetti says the teams’ objective is to get a good result on Saturday. “We are in charge of our destiny and we have to do it ourselves. We cannot rely on the results elsewhere. Saturday is our defining moment and Egypt 2019 is around the corner.”

Namibia can qualify for this year’s Afcon if; they avoid defeat against Zambia; they lose to Zambia and Mozambique lose to Guinea Bissau; they lose to Zambia and Mozambique draw against Bissau as Namibia currently has better head-to-head statistics over Mozambique, who are also chasing qualification.



Guinea Bissau and Namibia are top of Group K on 8 points each, with Mozambique in third place on seven points. Zambia are on four points and are already out of the race to Egypt 2019.

The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations in Egypt. – Adapted from nfa.org.na



Brave Warriors players in camp: Virgil Vries, Maximillian Mbaeva, Loydt Kazapua, Petrus Shitembi, Tiberius Lombard, Ananias Gebhardt, Willy Stephanus, Denzil Haoseb, Peter Shalulile , Marcel Papama, Riaan Hanamub, Dynamo Fredericks, Emilio Martin, Ronald Ketjijere, Benson Shilongo, Ivan Kamberipa, Edmund Kambanda, Muna Katupose, Sadney Urikhob, Joslin Kamatuka, Vitapi Ngaruka, Charles Hambira, Treasure Kauapirura, Itamunua Keimuine,Immanuel Heita,Absalom Iimbondi and Deon Hotto.



