Intoxicated 14-year-old girl raped in Swakopmund

WINDHOEK - Police recorded five rapes last weekend in which four teenage girls were alleged victims.

Police at Mondesa in Swakopmund opened a case of rape after a known suspect, who remains at large, allegedly sexually violated a 14-year-old girl. The incident happened on Friday evening around 20h00.

In police statement issued by the police, the suspect, known as Lucky, met the minor at a party at a house in DRC.

“He later took the victim to his ghetto, also in DRC, and had sexual acts with her whilst she was under the influence of alcohol. The victim’s mother got worried and started looking for her. She was told by a relative where the victim was. The victim was found alone at the said ghetto,” read the police statement.

The police said the suspect was still at large and the search was on to trace him. The police investigation continues.

In another matter, an 11-year-old girl was raped on Friday in Rehoboth by an unknown suspect. The incident happened at an unknown time in the corridor behind the Lutheran church at Block E. It is alleged that the unknown suspect grabbed the victim from behind while she was on her way home from her aunt’s house and strangled her. The suspect proceeded to lay the girl down and raped her. The police statement said the suspect had not been arrested and the police investigation continues.

A 13-year-old girl was raped by a relative on Friday at their homestead at Onadova village. The suspect is a nephew to the girl’s father but stays in a different house. The police report says the suspect allegedly went into the victim’s house, pulled her into the room and had sexual intercourse without her consent. The suspect was not yet arrested.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on Friday night at Eenhana town. The suspect was expected to appear in Eenhana Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

It is alleged the suspect entered the room where the victim was sleeping and had sexual intercourse with her. Police said the incident occurred in the house where the suspect stays after the victim went there for a weekend. The victim and suspect are not domestically related to one another.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Arandis after allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened on Saturday between 19h00 and 21h00.

“It is alleged that a 27-year-old female was raped while under the influence of alcohol by a 24-year-old male without her consent,” stated the report. The suspect and the victim were drinking together at the suspect’s place where the rape took place. The suspect was expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

2019-09-11 07:54:02 16 hours ago