IPC Ohangwena members threaten to resign Nuusita Ashipala National Ohangwena

ONGWEDIVA - Some members of the Independent Patriots for Change in Ohangwena region have threatened to resign ahead of the upcoming elections if the party does not address ongoing concerns.

“We want the national leadership to come and address our concerns. We cannot continue like this. This party is being run like a family affair,” said a group of frustrated members.

The frustrated members argue that the candidates to contest in the upcoming elections are handpicked by the regional leadership. The group allude that they want every member to be given a fair chance to contest the nominations.

They stressed that those who will make the nominations should be able to defend that the party had free and fair nominations.

So far, only two constituencies, Engela and Omulonga had held elections to nominate candidates.

“Even before the vetting was done, those who were selected were being told that they will not contest. Such candidates did not survive the vetting that is done in Windhoek,” said the frustrated group.

The group challenges those who dispute that there were elections done to nominate the contesting candidates to provide the minutes and the venue where such nominations were held.

Apart from the two constituencies, the other contesting candidates are merely those who indicated themselves that they wish to contest.

“But even then, you need the support of the regional leadership. If they don’t like you, they will remove you,” said the group further.

The members have bemoaned the abuse of power by the regional leadership.

They further claims that decisions in the region are only taken by four people despite a large number of members in the region.

Regional coordinator Fillipus Nalungu refused to comment on the matter.

“I have no comment. Contact our head office,” said Nalungu.

When contacted for comment, the person handling the party president Dr Panduleni Itula’s cell phone said he will only be available next week.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na





2020-10-08 09:09:24 | 21 hours ago