J.A. Nel secondary cleans Aus settlement 

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP- In commemorating the Day of the African Child, teachers and learners from J.A. Nel Secondary School in Keetmanshoop recently carried out a cleaning campaign in Aus, a small settlement in the //Kharas Region.

Claudia Mouers, one of the teachers explained they started in the morning with a hiking trip in order to experience more about how unique and special the environment really is.

“Aus is a beautiful mountainous area with a diversity of plants,” she said.

According to Mouers, they clean up areas in town and the surrounding areas. She continued that despite the challenge of the campaign, they managed to clean up till the main road.

“Through this exercise, we want to teach others that hygiene and health is very important as it help us to take care of our environment and beautiful country, Namibia,” said the teacher.

The group also attended a leadership and motivational course at the Aus Multipurpose Centre.

“We learned at this course that we should accept ourselves for who we are and always try our best,” she noted.

In conclusion, Mouers expressed their gratitude towards the Lüderitz Town Council for providing them with rubbish bags.

The group celebrated the day with the underneath poem: “I am an African Child born with a skin the colour of chocolate. I am a gift, talented enough to be the best in everything, often the target of pity my future is not confined to charity, I am able to make it possible so we will try our best, we are Africans!”

2019-07-05 09:35:36 8 hours ago