Jauss, Nashiku shine at tennis tourney Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

×

Maurice Kambukwe

Fast emerging tennis players, Daniel Jauss and Taimi Nashiku were again on top form over the weekend when they reigned supreme at the third Namibia Tennis Association’s (NTA) senior tennis tournament in the capital. In the male’s singles category, Jauss comfortably beat Risto Shikongo 63-75 to claim the title, while Taimi Nashiku was victorious in an exciting match after narrowly defeating Laruskha Kruger 60-62 to win the female singles category.

The highly talented Jauss has already won numerous titles and vowed to continue working hard. “It was quite a competitive tournament. There were good players at the weekend’s competition.

Luckily, I did good and emerged as the winner, that is all because of the hard work I put in daily,”Jauss said. “I have been playing really well for the past few months and I am working really hard on my game so that I keep on improving.” Meanwhile, the double’s category saw Mickey Alemu and Dantago Gawanab beat Deon van Dyk and Held Plessis to win the men’s division.

In the female double category, Nashiku and Melissa Kuphe proved too strong for Odycia Zkarearu and Vimbayi Musavengani. In the mixed doubles, Nashiku and Gawanab emerged as winners followed by Elias Shikongo and Kruger who came second. Patrick Paulus managed to win the men’s plate.

South African-based Nashiku said the tournament was quite competitive, especial in the semi-finals.

“I played very well at the tournament, although when I reached the quarters and semis, competition was tough.

I tried all I could to make sure I win and it all worked out for me,” said Nashiku.

–mkambukwe@nepc.com.na



2020-09-29 12:31:02 | 22 hours ago