Junior tennis tournament this weekend Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

×

Action in the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) returns this weekend with a junior tournament in the capital, which will mark the return of local tennis action after a month of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 90 entries have been received by the NTA for this weekend’s tournament and action will take place at the Central Tennis Club, Namibian Police Courts and at the SKW courts in Windhoek. This weekend’s event will only feature singles matches and no doubles will be permitted as a result of Covid-19 regulations, which limits the number of participants and

spectators.

Under the regulations issued by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), doubles are classified under contact sports, which is banned for now, while singles are classified as non-contact sports which is allowed under stage three of the national emergency response plan.

The matches starts today at the various venues and will continue into the weekend, with exciting action expected from the youngsters who will all be vying for top honours. NTA’s chairperson of the junior tennis committee, Santie van der Walt, said they expect stiff competition this weekend.

“Players are ready and we have some experienced players also taking part this weekend, all very eager and excited to take to the courts and showcase what they have been practicing in the last couple of weeks,” said Van der Walt.

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na



2020-09-18 10:49:23 | 2 hours ago