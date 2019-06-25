Kaimbi fit again as he joins Malaysian club Pahang FA

WINDHOEK- Namibian veteran striker Lazarus Kaimbi has finally hit the ground running again following a year and a half on the sidelines due to a ruptured achilles injury.

The former Brave Warriors frontman had initially sustained a small crack on his shin, which was expanding due to weight pressure on the leg. While recovering from that injury, he raptured an Achilles’ tendon and had to undergo surgery and that kept him out of action for an extended period.

Kaimbi fought back and remarked on his journey to recovery with rehabilitation of the achilles injury and further intensified his training regime when he returned to Thailand. It was in Thailand were he continued working hard every day and with the help of a personal trainer, he has since recovered and back in action.

Together with the trainer, they concentrated on strengthening the calf muscles that were relaxed after surgery and put extra work to lose the weight he gained while being inactive to strengthen the upper body.

Upon his return, former Jomo Cosmos free-scoring striker just signed a new contract with Malaysian Super League club Pahang FA effective from 1 June 2019. It is a short term contract due to the time he has been inactive but talks have begun for a contract extension.

Kaimbi, who cut his teeth at Ramblers here at home, has already impressed the technical staff of his new club when he scored and assisted Dickson Nwakaeme in setting up their second goal against PKNP on their way to a 2-0 victory last week.

His road to recovery was not an easy one as he had to make very difficult decisions such as turning down lucrative offers from various clubs, because he knew he was not fully recovered and ready to get back on the field.

“During those trying times, I had the support of my wife and close friends and family specifically Angelique de Klerk, Gazza, Pendon & Ndaps, who encouraged and motivated me not to give up. I have faith in my ability as a footballer and did not waver once despite all the negativity that followed my family and career,” said the 30-year old.

Meanwhile, Kaimbi also used the opportunity to wish the Brave Warriors the best of luck with their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign in Egypt, saying he has strong believe the boys will represent the country to the best of their abilities.

He added that if called up for national duty with the Brave Warriors in the future, he will gladly do so as he has always done in the past.

2019-06-25 10:31:59 16 minutes ago