Kalux’s drops a “December banger”

Onesmus Embula

Best Male Artist of the Year, Superstar Kalux as he refers to himself, is finally dropping his long-awaited fourth album titled Flight Ticket, his first studio album tonight.

The Otjiwarongo-based Kalux says the album is in various local languages with a variety of fast to slow genres. “This album is my best project ever, I firmly believe that it will be a December banger when it drops”, says the multilingual artist fluent in more than six local vernaculars. Flight Ticket drives his motive to take his music across the Namibian borders. “Once I release this album, they won’t even ask for my visa,” says he jokily pointing out the many songs they have making it difficult selecting the top 15 tracks that they just finished doing. Kalux adds he collaborated with international and local artists including the widely celebrated Amarula hit singer, Roberto from Zambia. “I have also worked with great rapper Stanley Enow who was the first Cameroonian artist to win the Best New Act category at the 2014 MTV Africa”, he says.

Another killer collabo on the album is with Cheeky Chizzy from Nigeria who is one of Dbanj artists. “I have worked with Tbozz and Staika as well as One Blood on the song titled ‘Ro Ro’, which has been top five on local music website”, says he. He also indicates composing 70 percent of the album with the help of his producer, Kalo-on-the-beat and GO-beats. Moreover, being Best Male Artist titleholder in the country has been a blessing. Adding onto that the recognition of a street named after him - Sagarias Kalux Karunga Street, in his home town of Outjo.

Kalux who has been on the music scene for about five years says he is particularly inspired by the growth rate of the Namibian music industry. “I just want to send a big shout out to all local music lovers and people that appreciate the hard work I put into my art, we should never forget that anything is possible with God, so let us keep praying and winning”, he inspires.

Flight Ticket is available at all local music retailors country wide selling for N$150 and it can be purchased from online music streaming website such as iTunes, Spotify, Deezer and Amozon.

2018-11-02 11:15:11 2 months ago