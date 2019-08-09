Karibib FC crowned Usakos Sports Festival champions

USAKOS – It took Karibib FC and Imcor Cheetah Chiefs from Uis a total of six matches each to reach the final of an epic 2019 edition of the popular and ever growing Orano & Engen 1Stop Usakos Sports Festival, which saw both teams brining nothing but their very best to the pitch.

Hailed of one of the best editions when compared to previous installments of the sports festival, a total of 36 teams registered for the tourney and only two had to withdraw due to unforeseen circumstances.

All games were played on a knock-out basis and in cases were teams played to a deadlock, penalty-kicks were the deciding factor. But from all the 36 games played at four different venues, all ended with the games being decided in playtime, with narrow scorelines being the difference between the winners and losers.

In the grand final last Sunday, defending champs Imcor Cheetah Chiefs, mentored by one of former Orlando Pirates’ greats, Felix Witbooi, faced Karibib FC who won the first ever edition of the competition some five years ago.

On their way to the final, Karibib FC defeated the much fancied Soronto Bucks 1-0 in the first semifinals, whilst Imcor Chiefs in the other had booked their place in the final by edging the Aubrey Namaseb and “Ou-Black” Uiseb led Usakos Eleven by 2-0.

It was not an easy go for both teams in the final, as they each boasted well talented and well-disciplined players. Imcor Chiefs relied on Edward ‘Pelembe’ Eiseb, midfielders Immanuel ‘Tangeni’ Haufiku, Cecil Awarab, Lazarus ‘Sibila’Tuliameni, goalkeeper Sedrick Gurirab, and the youthful 17-year old Masimo ‘Nye-nye’ Gamaseb, whereas Karibib had striker Lionel ‘Zola’ Muwana, Denzel Descand and goalkeeper Natangwe Ruhaaka.

It was Karibib FC’s Muwana brace in each half that settled the game in favour of the boys from the neighbouring town. The final whistle ignited some wild celebrations by the large crowd that had travelled the 30km from Karibib to Usakos.

As winners of the 2019 Orano & Engen 1Stop Usakos Sports Festival, Karibib FC took home a cool N$14 500, a floating trophy and gold medals, plus a free entry spot for next year’s event, whilst Imcor Cheetah Chiefs pocketed N$7000, plus silver medals for the runner-up spot. Usakos Eleven and Soronto Bucks each received N$3000.

In the netball category, the Namibia Correctional Services (Omaruru) defeated Eleven Arrows in the final match of the series to be crowned champions. The netball winners walked away with N$5000, a floating trophy and gold medals, whereas Arrows received N$ 2500, plus silver medals, and the teams that lost on the semis each received N$ 750.

The annual sporting event was made possible through the technical and financial support of Orano Mining Namibia; Engen Namibia; Erongo Marine Enterprises; Engen 1Stop Usakos; FNB Namibia; Issa Guesthouse (Usakos); Erongo Quarry and Civil Works; Uibasen Cleaning Services; Club Paradise, OK Foods (both Karibib).

The likes of Namibia Premier League (NPL) champions Black Africa head coach Paulus Shipanga and Tura Magic’s Jakes Amaning, were amongst the notable scouts that were ever present at the event.

“I don’t understand why more and more elite league teams are not sending down their scouts and representatives to a tournament of this magnitude to scout. There are a few players that have already caught my attention, and that I will definitely get in contact with,” said Shipanga.

Shipanga’s assistant Alfie Ndyenge also applauded the sponsors and organisers of the annual event, saying: “This is one of the top and best rural sports events that I have been to in recent years. The organizers and sponsors had done a marvelous job.”



