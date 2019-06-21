Katutura Fashion week to kick-off with a bang

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK- The Katutura Fashion Week is just around the corner and the management team has promised a bigger and better event this year.

The Katutura Fashion Week is a local platform with international aspirations. This platform is aimed at uniting the diverse cultures, ethnicities and traditions of Namibia through the art of fashion and also bringing global fashion to the people.

New categories will be incorporated into the activities set to take place this year, the organisers revealed. For example, deserving fashion gurus from across the country will be recognised for their work.

“The Katutura Fashion Week awards is the complement to the goals and objectives of the main event. It is a platform solely aimed at recognising and awarding the unrecognised, known but celebrated, or renowned but not awarded,” Katutura Fashion Week Public Relations Officer, Jati Indongo, explained.

“We do not want anyone to feel left out that is why we are encouraging all the upcoming models, designers, make-up artists and everyone that is contributing to the fashion industry to take part in the awards,” she said, adding that they would like to give a platform to unknown or upcoming fashionistas that are working hard but and yet not recognised.

With so many elements to the industry of fashion, Indongo said they wanted to make sure that they fit in the vast majority of industry contributors.

The awards will be presented on 28 September 2019, which is the last day of the event.

“Fashion is a passion expressed in art, and if it were not for fashion, we would not be able to express ourselves, let alone have anything to wear without making a statement,” Indongo said.

2019-06-21 11:54:01 13 hours ago