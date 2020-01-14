Katutura man accused of killing wife remanded in custody Maria Amakali Front Page News Khomas

WINDHOEK – The state is still opposing the release on bail of a teacher who stands accused of stabbing his wife multiple times and slitting her stomach to death in April last year.

During his court appearance in Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Patrick Stanley Geingob, 38 was informed that the state still opposes his release on bail pending his trial.

According to state prosecutor Edel Uupindi, Geingob faces serious charges and his release on bail would not be in the interest of society or the administration of justice.

Geingob’s case was on the court roll for further police investigations after the prosecutor-general gave additional instructions to the investigating officer dealing with the case in December last year. The prosecutor-general requested further investigations into the case before she can pronounce herself in the matter. Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter to next week Friday.

The accused has been in police custody since his arrest in April 2019, after he handed himself over to the police. He is currently facing a charge of murder read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act for the death of his wife and mother of his children Merentha Geingos. Geingos died on 14 April 2019. It is alleged that Geingob arrived home late that night, had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him stabbing her. The incident occurred in the couple’s home in Okuryangava, Katutura.

In a post-mortem report that was handed in as part of the evidence in Geingob’s failed bail application, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times.

Two of the injuries that she sustained, a stab wound to her abdomen, and a deep stab wound to her right thigh, were fatal, it is stated in the report.

In October 2015, Geingob was also arrested for allegedly raping a learner. The accused handed himself over to the police upon hearing that he was being investigated by the police in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

He was then arrested but was eventually granted bail. The case ended up being struck from the court roll because the police investigations were not concluded on time.

