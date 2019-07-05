Kavango youth initiate motivational club

RUNDU - Several youths in Rundu have organised themselves to establish a motivational club, Kavango Motivational Club (KMC).

The aim is to inspire youths in the region through motivational speaking events in the midst of social evil that is affecting youths.

The group members will do school visits to name but few activities that they will embark on.

Governor of Kavango East Region, Dr Samuel Mbambo will officiate at the event when it will be launched today (Friday) at the Kavango Regional Auditorium from 09h00 to 14h00.

“The Kavango Motivational Club is a newly established organisation which was established this year, we aim to curb issues affecting the youth in the region and help the youth to aspire a developed region and work towards achieving it,” said Grace Hamukena, one of the lead organisers and co-founder of KMC. The launching of this organisation is just to make it known to the public, so that people in the region can be familiar with it, especially when looking for opportunities to engage with young people around the region, as well as when they invite young people to their public speaking platforms.

“On this day, we’ll promote and empower other young people who will turn up in various ways. Some areas we will touch in our address includes; how to fight gender-based violence, implications of teenage pregnancy which is high in our region, the cost of discrimination and tribalism among our people,” Vernet Mukoya, another co-founder of KMC said.

Several speakers were invited to motivate youth, including Rundu Urban Councillor Vicky Kauma, Rundu mayor Issak Kandingu, Kavango East Director of Education Fanuel Kapapero, and the Rundu Police Station Commander Chief Inspector Paulus Hawanga.



