Kazapua joins Baroka, as Lombard moves to Zanaco FC

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors first choice goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua yesterday officially sealed a deal with South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Baroka FC, which will see the 30-year old Namibian goal-minder joining the Polokwane side from Maccabi FC, which campaigns in that country’s First Division.

Kazapua, who earned the affection and respect of continental and international football pundits with some jaw-dropping heroics between the sticks during Namibia’s short-lived third appearance at this year’s ongoing African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, was instrumental in inspiring Namibia to a courageous and near flawless performance against continental giants Morocco in the opening match which saw the Warriors narrowly going down 1-0 via an own goal by Itamunua Kaimuine at the dead.

Making his debut at the African Nations Cup, Kazapua’s heroics continued in Namibia’s second Afcon match against regional rivals South Africa, which again saw him making an avalanche of remarkable saves before Namibia eventually lost 1-0 to Bafana Bafana.

Baroka confirmed Kazapua’s arrival at the club yesterday, tweeting that “Baroka FC signed number one Namibian international goalkeeper, Loydt Kazapua. Welcome home.”

The club did however not disclose the duration of the contract signed with Kazapua, but it is believed to be a two-year deal with an option to renew – depending on how he performs in the upcoming 2019/20 season and beyond.

Locally, the acrobatic young goalie donned the jerseys of African Stars, Tigers before crossing the Orange River to join forces with Highlands Park FC, where he had brief stay before settling in at Maccabi FC in the South Africa First Division.

Also on the move is Brave Warriors stalwart defender Tiberius Lombard, who moved from Lusaka Dynamos FC to Zanaco FC in the highly competitive Zambian Premier League (ZPL). Again, details around the duration of Lombard’s new deal was not immediately available but it is believed to be a medium term contract.

At Lusaka Dynamos, the 30-year old Lombard played alongside compatriots Awilo Stephanus and Petrus Shitembi. Lombard was however not part of Namibia’s 2019 Afcon squad but his sterling performance in the Zambian premiership last season certainly didn’t go unnoticed. Zanaco FC confirmed Lombard’s arrival on their Facebook page yesterday.



2019-07-10 10:08:55 1 days ago