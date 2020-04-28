Keetmans gives street vendors a breather Staff Reporter Business Karas

×

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Registered street hawkers selling fresh produce in the capital of the south will be allowed to resume business today, following approval granted by the Keetmanshoop municipality.

This resolution was pursuant to a Cabinet decision, announced by President Hage Geingob, which now allows informal traders to operate during the timeframe of the national lockdown, provided they adhere to strict conditions put in place.

Keetmanshoop municipality’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dawn Kruger, in a public notice explained that these hawkers will however not be allowed to operate within the Central Business District of the town and said they should relocate to other designated areas to conduct their business. “The following places has been identified as designated areas namely, Central Park, Momentum Park (opposite NamPost), Woermann Brock, the area under the B1 Bridge and Metro Cash & Carry,” said Kruger. Vendors will however be required to only trade at public open spaces allocated at these places.

Referring to the compliance requirements to be adhered to, she emphasised that a social distance of two metres, as per designated markings at these trading areas should be strictly adhered to all the times. “Hawkers should furthermore endeavour to pre-wash their fresh produce before selling,” the spokesperson added. Kruger advised that both traders and customers should first wash or sanitise their hands before touching products offered for sale.

The PRO also explained that these informal traders should at all times ensure that trading areas and surroundings are kept clean whilst further advising them to wear masks if need be. “Customers will only be allowed to buy or ‘pick and go’ and not to hang around at the designated areas,” she said. Kruger continued that the municipality will provide water tanks and tippy taps at designated areas, but noted that it will be required from hawkers to take proper care of these installations

Kruger then indicated that trading hours would be daily from 08h00 until 16h00 and that municipal teams, including health inspectors, will randomly visit trading areas as a means to ensure that regulations are adhered to.

The Keetmanshoop municipality, as a measure to combat further spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, resolved previously to stop street vendors from operating within the town until further notice. -sklukowski@nepc.com.na

2020-04-28 09:44:07 | 3 days ago