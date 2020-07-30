//Kharas council staff face quarantine Steven Klukowski National Karas

KEETMANSHOOP – Staff members from the headquarters of //Kharas Regional Council and the Directorate of Education might be possibly placed under quarantine pending the outcome of the Covid-19 results of one female staff member at the premises.

In a press statement availed to New Era, public relations officer Johanna Ileka-Nangolo said a spouse of one of the staff members tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday.

“Since the affected employee has been quarantined the same day whilst at work, all the respected offices have been disinfected since yesterday as per recommendation from the ministry of health, thus hampering normal contact service delivery, as all staff members are now staying home until Thursday [today] when normal office operations will resume,” the statement read.

The public is advised to contact staff telephonically for enquiries.

“While the council regrets the inconvenience it may cause to its clients and stakeholders, the health and safety of its staff members and the community at large remain a priority,’” the statement reads.

