//Kharas launches educational roadshow Steven Klukowski National Khomas

KEETMANSHOOP - Various key role players from the education fraternity in the //Kharas region convened yesterday to be part of the launching of the Regional Governor’s Educational Roadshow aimed at assisting grade 11 and 12 learners in their preparedness for upcoming examinations.

Governor Aletha Frederick said the roadshow idea was born out of fruitful discussions between her office and the Namibia National Student’s

Organisation (Nanso) //Kharas regional leadership. “We have discussions and deliberated on how we can best motivate these learners for readiness towards their examinations in these times of Covid-19,’’ she said.

Frederick added the effects of the global pandemic devastated all spheres of human life, be it economically, socially, politically, spiritually

and in particular educationally. “This requires us to continuously operate from a decisive-and-united front to fight the effect of the virus,’’ she added.

The regional political head continued that the pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history. “The crisis has caused learning losses that will go beyond this generation and this situation threatens the progress made this far,’’ she raised the concern.

Frederick then reasoned that this scenario will likely reduce opportunities for the most vulnerable to progress educationally.

The governor also said it became evident that, even though schools reopened, some learners did not return as a result of factors attributed to Covid-19.

“It is against this background that I have decided to have an educational roadshow to motivate our grade 11 and 12 learners who have lost out on a considerable time of face-to-face learning due to Covid-19,” she said.

Frederick said she will team up with the University of Namibia’s (Unam) Southern Campus director Erold Naomab to act as a keynote

motivational speaker during the pep talk sessions when visiting various educational institutions.

She added that five young, progressive members of Nantu will furthermore assist her office with the noble task.

“This educational roadshow is a special pep talk session aimed at encouraging learners to draw emotional strength within in order to help them

gain the necessary confidence and enthusiasm to remain focused to make a success of their end of the year examinations.”

On his part, Naomab described the roadshow as the first of its kind in the region since he took office. “I am delighted to participate in this initiative, representing an institution of higher learning, ‘’ Naomab added.

sklukowski@nepc.com.na

2020-10-06 09:22:45 | 8 hours ago