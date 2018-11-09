Khomas among regions where crime is high

WINDHOEK -Khomas, Otjozondjupa, Erongo and Oshana are the regions which have been mostly affected by crime over the last two months.

Safety and Security Deputy Minister Daniel Kashikola revealed this while addressing police officers and Women and Men Networks against Crime in Windhoek this week.

As a result, Kashikola said, all Namibian police force regional commanders and their respective regional management are under strict orders to ensure that it is reduced in their regions. Kashikola said it is important that crime prevention and intelligence-led operations are conducted regularly and investigations are carried out expeditiously to bring the perpetrator(s) to books.

“At the same time, dockets must be managed in an efficient manner, so that there are no delays in prosecuting the accused persons,” remarked Kashikola.

In Khomas Region, he said, 18 814 criminal cases were reported between March and August this year. He said this represents about a 10 percent increase in the cases reported in Khomas alone in the first two quarters of 2018.

The deputy minister indicated that countrywide, crime statistics show the situation calls for concerted efforts, if crime is to be nipped in the bud. From the period March to August this year, 49 250 crimes were reported.

He added that over the last five years, countrywide, theft of cellphones has increased by 29.5 percent whilst murder, robbery, theft of motor vehicles and stock theft stand out because of their relatively high percentage increases.

“Crime instils a tremendous amount of fear in all citizens, therefore, as we approach the end-of the-year festive season, operations should be scaled up, to ensure that our citizens and visitors to our beautiful country enjoy maximum safety and unique peace of mind,” said the deputy minister.

Furthermore, Kashikola said, they are concerned about the phenomenon of taxi drivers in Windhoek involved in crime as co-perpetrators.

He said this calls for drastic joint action by the Khomas Regional Police headquarters and the City of Windhoek municipal police service head office.

He also touched on some vehicle owners displaying false number plates on their vehicles.

He said motorists must take note that they will risk their vehicles, as law enforcement agencies will be left with no other option but to impound such vehicles under the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (POCA).

