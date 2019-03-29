Lady May to launch first Gospel album

WINDHOEK- After rebranding into Gospel music late last year, Martha Namundjebo, aka Lady May Africa, will be launching her first gospel album mid-year under the D-Naff Entertainment.

The founder of the D-Naff Entertainment, Dnaff Amukwelele announced this week that they are currently busy with Lady May Africa’s first ever gospel album which will be full of quality and creative gospel songs, as well as the shooting of her music video for her single Let it Shine.

Although D-Naff could not provide the name of the album, he says Lady May Africa’s fans must expect nothing but fire from the album.

“Lady May Africa’s album is going to be the hottest thing you ever heard in the local and international Gospel community,” says D-Naff adding that people can also have a foretaste of her new releases when she performs at the Victory Fest at Zoo Park tomorrow. “The rest is a big surprise,” says D-Naff adding that she is among a few artists who were selected by the government to produce three songs for the independence celebrations and for the campaign, My Namibia, My Pride.

“Lady May Africa has also been performing at various events as part of her introduction to the gospel world and was well received. Victory Fest and Luderitz Crayfish Festival are some of a few events she will be making an appearance,” says D-Naff. To complete the album, Lady May Africa has some few upcoming collaborations with International artists and a line-up of calendar events till the end of the year. As owner of the label, and a gospel singer himself, D-Naff says the true test of a successful person is when one is able to lift others up to the level where he is or even beyond. “When you have other artists on your label but you are the only one shining and making money, then that is a sign that you are using them or intimidated by them,” says D-Naff adding that he enjoys seeing others make it through his help when necessary.

“I don’t allow competition within our camp except for the ability to complement each other. If I can change someone’s life then my mission on earth has been a success,” says D-Naff.

Almost ready… Lady May Africa and her manager, D-Naff Amukwelele, are almost ready to drop Lady May Africa’s first ever gospel album mid-year. Photo: Contributed



