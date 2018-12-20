Last minute festive season shopping and budget tips

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - The festive season is here! While we planned and ensured that we have the perfect gifts for our loved ones; we are sometimes left with those unwanted last-minute shopping trips to the mall.

“Here are a few tips to help you budget even during this time and stay empowered to be able to make key money decisions, without actually worrying about that growing hole in your pocket,” says Elzita Beukes, FNB Namibia Communications Manager.

Online shopping: Many retailers have shifted their focus to digital platforms to cater for people who are always on the go. If you don’t have the time to rush in store to buy that perfect gift, look at the various online retail websites for great ideas. Besides fashion, you can purchase home décor, furniture and other accessories which can be delivered to your door. In addition, you can pick up great discounts that can help you save immensely.

Specials: Through the holidays, retailers will have a number of specials. Wait for that bargain and don’t rush to make the purchase. The extra buck you save will help you elsewhere.

Use your phone to monitor your budget: Most people have smartphones which come with nifty apps, calculators and other applications. Use these features to keep track of your spending.

Shop at holiday markets: There are many pop-up holiday markets at this time of the year. Support communities, charities by shopping at these markets. You may just find a gift that is way under budget and not what you expected.

Be creative: Make your own wrapping paper, cards or even table décor. Not only is this easy on your budget but is environmentally friendly too. Look at second hand shops and craft blogs to get simple and innovative ideas to make your festive season fabulous.

Shopping with a partner: This can deter you from over spending and indulging in things that you don’t actually need. A shopping partner can help you limit your spending.

“We all suffer from a bit of impulsive buying which leads to people overspending, ultimately resulting in being financially overburdened in the New Year. Stick to your budget, your checklist and know what you want when doing your festive season shopping. Extra savings, and even cash back rewards through the FNB Rewards programme, can go into your 2018 savings plan which can be used in January,” concludes Beukes.

2018-12-20