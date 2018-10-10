Law students visit orphanage

WINDHOEK - The University of Namibia’s Legal Aid Clinic recently visited the Megameno Centre, an orphanage home that looks after orphans and other vulnerable Namibian children.

At the heart of the clinic is the obligation to give back to the community and when New Era published a story about the Megameno Centre needing financial assistance to pay for its water and electricity, students under the stewardship of the Legal Aid Clinic coordinator Lilian Mbaeva visited the centre to access the challenges faced by the orphanage.

“We have found that there are a number of social and legal issues currently facing the centre but as a matter of priority we will be assisting the founder in seeking audience with the municipality of Windhoek in order to request for an exemption,” said Mbaeva.

“The readings of the water meter appears to be wrong and we will be launching an investigation into the matter as well. Our children have the right to be cared for and going days without water is inhumane, it is our social responsibility to care for the vulnerable in our society,” added Dr Chiku Mchombu who accompanied the group to the centre.

Mchombu said the centre is very close to her heart and she regards it as her second home and often spends her birthday in the company of the children each year whenever she is in Windhoek.

The Legal Aid Clinic is a centre whose mandate includes providing free legal services to their indigent clientele as well as provide practical legal training to the 4th year LLB students in preparation of the Law career they will be taking up once they graduate.



