Leevi to be accorded a war vet funeral

RUNDU - The former mayor of Rundu, Hilka Leevi who died on 28 September will be accorded a ‘war veterans funeral’ through the department of veterans’ affairs under the Office of the Vice President which means Veterans Affairs will assist the family with a coffin and a tombstone for the late.

New Era ran a story on Wednesday saying her funeral status was still undecided and it was delaying the memorial and burial arrangements, and the governor’s office only got feedback on Wednesday afternoon regarding the funeral status of Leevi who is a recognised war veteran.

“According to the letter that I have received, the committee took a unanimous decision, that the late Hilka Wayera Leevi will be accorded a veteran’s funeral, under the veterans affairs office. I got the feedback this afternoon just after 12pm,” said Kavango East Regional Governor Dr Samuel Mbambo. Members of her family said the memorial service will be held today at 15h00 at her homestead at Sikondo and her burial will take place on Saturday at Mupini next to her home village. “We will be at the mortuary at AVBOB in Rundu at 6am and will go to Mupini via Sikondo,” said Sikongo Haihambo who spoke on behalf of the late war veteran’s family. Leevi upon returning home from exile worked as a nurse until her retirement, she also served as a member of the local authority of Rundu on the Swapo ticket for 10 years from 2005 as an ordinary member of council, and she later served as mayor from 2010 to 2015.



2018-10-12 09:12:10 2 months ago