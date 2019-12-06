Lize Ehlers heads an all-female band Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

×

WINDHOEK – The 2019 Namibian Annual Music Awards’ Artist of the Year, Lize Ehlers, has formed an all-female band the first of its kind in the country.

Ehlers, who was the musical director for a play called ‘For Colored Girls’ at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), was tasked, in her capacity, to source a coloured/non-white female piano player. She then suggested forming an all-female band of non-white women.

‘For Colored Girls’ was an all-female play at NTN directed by Jenny Kandenge. I decided we needed to aim higher and that’s where the band was formed. This was just the beginning. Now it is about rehearsing loved female covers and polishing the original songs we have already composed so far,’’ she said.

She informed Entertainment Now! that it was important to establish a female band because of the sound of a band and not just a solo female player under her musical direction. For now, the band goes the name The Amazing Band.

It took six weeks of non-stop plotting, planning and rehearsing to get the band intact and get the sound right for the play, but plans are already underway for a live album and performances.

“We are planning to do the original Namibian Neo-Soul. We composed various original songs already. We will also focus on live female anthem-style covers,” she explained.

The band comprises Diolini as a guitar player and vocalist, Toshi on bass guitar, Najah, who is a percussionist, jumped into the drum kit and moulded herself into a drummer with Ehlers as a vocalist and percussionist, special instrument.

“This is just the beginning. We will pick up rehearsal and performances in 2020. Watch this space!” she promised.

2019-12-06 10:09:12 | 1 days ago