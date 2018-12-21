Local albums to rave festive season

Pinehas Nakaziko

Local artists have gone out of their way to release albums that will be roasting the airwaves this festive season.

Whether they are doing it for the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) or not, their music is definitely worth listening to, and nothing can go wrong with good music, especially from locals.

Tate Buti

Tate Buti has released his much-awaited 15th album titled Ondjeke. The album is playing everywhere, on radio stations, jukeboxes and in car stereos. Having been in the music industry for more than a decade, Tate Buti this time comes out strongly with yet another album that is the talk of the town.

Singing about daily life happenings the album caters for almost everyone, one of the most played song is Aina, an Afro pop song featuring Top Cheri. The album released last month, has been gaining momentum every day. Other songs on the album include Satan, Celebrate, Ondjeke and Mekolo featuring Dr Malinga.

Gazza

Gazza also launched his 12th album in the capital last month. The album is titled Misunderstood, and is regarded as one of Gazza’s best work so far. The album, which have songs like Chelete, Misunderstood, Hlasela is more of himself with less influences, expressing his feelings freely. The album continues to gain momentum every day.

Top Cheri

Songstress Top Cheri, known for her golden voice, recently launched her debut album in Walvis Bay. The album is titled Fertile, and has ten tracks. Top Cheri has gone an extra mile to produce songs that are popular with the younger crowd. The songs included are Danisa and Hangover.

Ponti

Catapulted by the song Let’s Get Together featuring Gazza seven years ago, the music producer and artist Pontianus ‘Ponti’ Dikuua released his 15-track album last week. The album has genres like African House; R&B; Afro-Punk and Funk. He worked with artists such as DJ Helio Baiano, Jester Joker and Nia.

Slammer

Jeffrey Haoseb, Slammer, launched his debut Hip-Hop/Rap album titled, When I make it recently. The album, which saw the singer making a heavy come back in the music industry, was well received by many. The 20-track album has hit songs like Real Nigger, Taxi Driver, Run the Whole Town to mention a few. Slammer says he intends to sell more copies of this album. Currently selling like hotcakes, he may prove himself right.

