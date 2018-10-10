Long, rough road to Vision 2030 - Kandjoze

WINDHOEK - The Minister of Economic Planning, Obeth Kandjoze, says the development path to Vision 2030 is a “long and rough way” which calls for accelerating the pace in a much steadier manner to attain the vision.

In his statement to Cabinet in January 1998, Founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma, emphasised the need for members of that Cabinet, in the interest of the government and the people, to be clear “about where we are, where we want to go from here, and over what time frame”.

He called on Cabinet to deliberate on a vision that will take Namibia from the present into the future. “A vision that will guide us to make deliberate efforts to improve the quality of life of our people to the level of their counterparts in the developed world by the year 2030.”

“The development path to our destination, Namibia’s Vision 2030 is a long and rough way, therefore it calls for changing gears to accelerate the pace in a much steadier manner to ensure that we reach the destination safely,” stated Kandjoze.

Speaking at the opening of the 2018 Development Partners’ Forum on Monday, Kandjoze applauded development partners for the contribution towards progress made so far in the implementation of the country’s Fifth National Development Plan.

“In respect of progress made towards Namibia’s implementation process of the Sustainable Development Goals, I feel indebted to inform this house that Namibia participated in the United Nations voluntary lesson-sharing exercises under what is known and referred to as the Voluntary National Reporting at the United Nations Economic and Social Council High Level Political Forum in July this year under my leadership,” he said.

Kandjoze who is also the director general of the NPC added that Namibia shared the stage “with our civil society representatives”.

“It is also important to note our reporting to the United Nations, which I can assure you was not just at face value or lip service but a shared commitment towards our Voluntary National Reporting,” he noted.

2018-10-10 09:17:10 2 months ago