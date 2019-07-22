LPM sees town hall meeting as ‘waste of public funds’    

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – The Landless People’s Movement of Namibia (LPM), during a media briefing, described President Hage Geingob’s recent town hall meeting in the town as a means of campaigning for the upcoming elections, in the process exploiting taxpayers’ resources in a drought-stricken Namibia.

Easter Isaak, a community activist for the movement, argued that despite the fact that the meeting was a public engagement, only a few individuals were handpicked to raise concerns as representatives for the various groups/organisations.

“When raising my hand to also contribute, I was informed by ‘Hengari’ and prevented by members of state security that instruction from higher authority was that I should not be allowed to talk”, Isaak explained.

He further said the meeting never addressed any of the core objectives, as was published, namely to assess the severe drought situation prevailing across the country.

“As this is the worst drought since the 1980s, the governor termed it not as serious as the situation of the other regions,” he said.

Isaak stated that there are 32 resettlement farms lying idle in the region while drought-affected farmers are going down.

As part of recommendations to the government, LPM suggested that these resettlement farms should become accessible, as food relief provision would only address hunger instead of the drought dilemma.

Concerning the proposed 2 percent contribution from employed Namibians and money raised so far, Isaak expressed his party’s sentiment that “these funds must be availed based on need per region so that each region can deal with its unique drought situation on its own”.

The community activist also voiced concern over issues such as the high unemployment rate, substance abuse, provision of basic essential services like sanitation and education the he said were never entertained “while the people/masses are excluded from reaping the fruits of their basic rights”.







