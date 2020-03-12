Luderitz launches 13th annual crayfish festival Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – Lüderitz mayor Brigitte Fredericks said the harbour town’s annual crayfish festival is the appropriate platform to provide ample opportunities to tap into the potential of its ocean economy.

She made these remarks when delivering her welcoming speech at the launch of the festival last week.

“The festival should become the catalyst in the promotion of dialogue between local level stakeholders and possible investors through designed networking sessions,” said Fredericks.

The mayor furthermore reasoned the event means more than just a festivity.

“Its standing objectives, which include local economic growth and the promotion of local participation and dialogue, aims to connect people and their resources in order to create better employment opportunities and further provide for the concurrent empowerment of small and medium enterprises,” she elaborated.

She emphasised that all facets of the laid-out objectives should be considered during the organisation of the festival.

“The focus should be on economic growth, poverty reduction and most importantly social inclusion,” she said.

Fredericks advised the organisers to go back to the basics by aiming to increase the unity and effectiveness between the planned crayfish festival packages and local realities.

“Let us plan the event in unison with the local community,” she urged.

The mayor also pledged the continuous support of Lüderitz Town Council towards the festival and implored all stakeholders to come on board and fully support the initiative.

“This crayfish festival is solely aimed at boosting our local economy and furthermore marketing our town.”

She expressed her gratitude towards all potential sponsors and those who will be organising the event.

Lüderitz decided years ago to host an annual crayfish festival as a means to celebrate the town’s unique sea life, multi-cultural roots, rich maritime history, and of course, quality crayfish.

The festival brings together people from Lüderitz, Namibia and the world. Proceeds of the event go to help various charities that benefit the less advantaged.

– sklukowski@nepc.com.na

