Luderitz Youth Foundation ploughs back

LÜDERITZ - The Lüderitz Youth Foundation (LYF) last weekend celebrated their one-year anniversary with a Car Wash Fun Day.

The anniversary falls on 15 August this year.

The youth foundation also celebrated their existence for a year, this was also to mark a very successful year of positive influence and creating opportunities for the youth. N$5 462 was raised on the day and handed over to the Acting Principal of the Nautilus Primary School, as part of their social responsibility and showing their support for education as a fundamental instrument in the development of responsible and self-sufficient members of the public. “We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to APY on our behalf and that of the school. We need more companies to step up and invest in our youth for their development, for us to reap the benefit of having knowledgeable and qualified young professionals in the future,” said LYF’s head of operations Sinead Swartz.

The Foundation, leading by example, is appealing to all organisations or institutions with the upliftment of the youth at heart to combine forces and make a difference in the lives of young Namibians. “I have a dream where all local companies come together and form a joint fund to assist hardworking learners with further studies. Having to pay tuition out of one’s coffer alone can be costly, especially in this harsh economic climate. This undeniable truth cannot be denied, but if each institution gives a portion, it can really go a long way in changing someone’s life. I urge the rest to get on board, we will still go on doing the good, work that we have been doing and no one will stop us from making a difference in the lives of our youth. We have worked with a few schools in town already and will not rest until we have assisted where we can with the others as well,” Swartz emphasises.

Those willing to get involved in their activities, the Lüderitz Youth Foundation can be reached at luderitzyouth@gmail.com.

2018-10-31 10:13:10 2 months ago