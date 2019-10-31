Lufthansa Group introduces new connection from Windhoek to Frankfurt Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Lufthansa Group has expanded its long-haul network, now connecting Windhoek with its largest hub in Frankfurt, in cooperation with Eurowings. The inaugural event of the new route was held yesterday at Hosea Kutako International Airport with special guests and media.

The new connection is offered three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays departing at 09h30 am from Windhoek and arriving at 19h05 in Frankfurt (local time). With this new route, passengers from Windhoek gain direct access to 177 destinations in 72 countries benefiting from 2 886 weekly frequencies from Frankfurt alone. Furthermore, passengers profit from the entire Lufthansa Group network of 10 775 weekly frequencies to 270 destinations in 105 countries worldwide.

“We are very proud to be offering this new connection from Namibia’s capital to our largest hub, Frankfurt. With this new flight, customers can have access to our vast worldwide network, and we are looking forward to connecting Namibia with the world. Travellers can benefit from excellent connections and a variety of attractive destinations,” said Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager Sales Southern Africa, Lufthansa Group.

“I wish to say that we are happy to have the Lufthansa Group as a business and tourism partner and that based on your track record of growth and performance, we know that we can look forward to long and successful partnership as we continue to work to position Namibia as a prefered tourist destination and a logistic hub,” Minister of Works and Transport John Mutorwa stated.

The flights will be operated in cooperation with Eurowings and will be serviced with an Airbus A330-200 offering 310 seats in two different classes. The flight can be booked with both Lufthansa and Eurowings.

The Lufthansa Group is the world’s largest aviation group in terms of turnover as well as the market leader in Europe’s airline sector. The Group strives to be the “First Choice in Aviation” for its customers, employees, shareholders and partners. Safety, quality, reliability and innovation are the prime credentials and priorities of all its business activities.

The Lufthansa Group is divided into the three strategic areas of Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services. The Group’s Network carriers and premium brands, Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, serve the respective home markets from the hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna.

With its Eurowings brand, the Group also offers short- and long-haul point-to-point services in the growing private travel market.



