Made in Namibia cosmetics exhibit at German trade fair Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics Industry (NANCi) with the support of the joint project between the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services (ProBATS), and the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development sent a delegation of 10 SMEs to exhibit Cosmetics Made in Namibia products at the Vivaness 2020 organic and natural cosmetics trade fair. The event took place in Nürnberg, Germany from 12 to 15 February. The Vivaness is the biggest and most important trade fair of its kind worldwide.

NANCi, the network for the local health and beauty industry, is a direct result of the public-private collaboration driving the implementation of its part of the Growth@Home Strategy launched by the trade ministry in November 2016. In line with the aim of the strategy to accelerate economic growth, reduce income inequality and increase employment, NANCi aims at developing and promoting an inclusive, diversified, profitable and vibrant health and beauty industry in Namibia.

With the support of GIZ ProBATS and the trade ministry, NANCi assisted its companies to participate in the trade fair. The NANCi delegation represented natural as well as organically certified health and beauty products. All product categories were represented; from refined natural oils from Marula, Ximenia, Kalahari Melon and Jojoba seeds; to health products like Devil’s Claw tea and food supplements; and cosmetic end-products made from Namibian ingredients, including novel ingredients like salt and charcoal powder.

As part of the NANCi delegation programmes, delegates were afforded the opportunity to visit a natural cosmetics and medicines outlet in Germany, as well as learn more about the international natural and organic food, health and cosmetics products in a one-day workshop. The Ohland company, which the delegation visited, is itself a successful SME, selling its natural medicines and cosmetics globally. The one-day workshop was offered by the Import Promotion Desk, an organisation assisting SMEs to access international markets and understand the dynamics and regulations of importing products into the European Union.

Stefanie Hümmer, chairperson of NANCi and also part of the delegation with her company !Nara Namibia Natural Cosmetics, commented: “The Vivaness is an absolutely inspiring trade fair. Amazing! We were able to see our Namibian product offering in the context of the international health and beauty products’ market. And I can proudly state that Cosmetics Made in Namibia is competitive in the global market. But to continue being on demand, we need to be diligent and follow the international trends with vigilance.”

She further highlighted that the time to present African products in the international market has come: “The global market moves away from simply labelling our products under ‘Fair Trade’ and recognises African products under ‘Real Trade’. Meeting our buyers – new and current – at the same eye level is refreshing and provides impetus to Cosmetics Made in Namibia to forge ahead in the global market.”

The concept and term ‘Real Trade’ has its origins with former USA first lady Michelle Obama. She contextualised that development of Africa can only move forward when international markets recognise and meet traders and producers from developing countries at the same eye level and recognise the worth of their produce in real market terms.



2020-02-21 12:47:55 | 2 days ago