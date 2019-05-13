Magic on shaky grounds after Okahandja United defeat

Strauss Lunyangwe

OKAHANDJA – Tura Magic’s chances of finishing within the top-three come end of the 2018/19 MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) season were Saturday thrown in further jeopardy when they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of a resurgent Okahandja United at the town’s Nau-aib Stadium.

With Saturday’s defeat, Magic are now skating on thin ice as their chances of finishing third are somewhat fading out and a quick response will be very much needed by magic if they are to reboot their chances of closing in within the league’s top-three.

For United, Saturday’s 4-2 victory was a huge sigh of relief and a big boost for their relegation fight, which has seen the league’s newcomers struggling at the bottom zone of the log table but Saturday’s win over Magic injected a fresh impetus into their campaign and they can now believe in surviving the relegation axe.

United’s Zimbabwean import Simbi Kundasi scored a hat trick and thanks to an own goal from Magic’s reliable defender Charles Hambira, United managed to secure four goals on the day, while Theophilus Junias and David Solomon were on target for the Magicians.

United coach Richard Gariseb felt they had to get the three points because their position on the log table was worrisome.

“Our approach was clear going full out to get the points, luckily we got the early goals in the first half and the other two came in the second half which was a bit difficult. We got what we wanted and happy we got the results,’’ he said.

NPL Weekend Results

Friday, 10 May 2019

Unam FC 2-0 Julinho Sporting

Civics 0-0 Mighty Gunners

Saturday, 11 May 2019

Okahandja United 4-2 Tura Magic

Young Brazilians 3-1 Tigers Sports Club

