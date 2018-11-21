Mannetti names youthful squad to face Ghana… Dr Hage Geingob Cup this weekend

WINDHOEK - The Brave Warriors aim to retain the Dr Hage Geingob Cup when they face the Black Stars of Ghana this Saturday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 16h00.

National team mentor Ricardo Mannetti emphasized the importance and respect for the Dr Hage Geingob Cup by announcing a strong 22-man squad that includes three foreign-based players in goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua of Maccabi FC in South Africa, Willy Stephanus of AC Kanjaani of Finland and Benyamin Nenkavu who this week signed for Zambian club Buildcon FC.

“I have kept some players that played a role in our Afcon qualifiers and it’s all about the value of the Cup and the opponent we are facing on Saturday. It is not a normal friendly match as it is the President’s Cup and we need to respect that,” Mannetti explains.

He adds that the aim is to keep the trophy at home. “It’s not time to experiment and we have to ensure we win this Cup again for the President and hence a very good strong squad I have called up. We need to indeed have a good showing on Saturday,” he added.

The first 5 000 supporters will receive various souvenirs such as caps, T-shirts and other hamper items courtesy of the event organizers and sponsors MTC, Namibia Breweries, Huawei, NWR and Air Namibia.

Tickets bought beforehand are N$30 each from Web-tickets Namibia at all Pick n Pay stores countrywide and also at Football House in Katutura.

Top local musicians will entertain the crowd before the match as well as during half-time and after the match. Artists such as Gazza, Exit, Female Donkey, One Blood, Kalux, Tate Buti and The Dogg/King Tee Dee will entertain the crowd.

Here are the Brave Warriors to take on Ghana: Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars), Loydt Kazapua (Macabbi FC, RSA) Larry Horaeb (Tura Magic), Emilio Martin (Black Africa), Vitapi Ngaruka (Black Africa), Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Petrus Shitembi (Unattached), Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars), Immanuel Heita (Black Africa), Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers), Stephanus (AC Kanjaani, Finland), Marcel Papama (Unam), Muna Katupose (Tigers), Sadney Urikhob (Unattached), Elmo Kambindu (Mighty Gunners), Abel Paulus (Life Fighters), Donovan Kanjaa (Black Africa), Kennedy Eib (Mighty Gunners), Charles Hambira (Tura Magic), Gregory Aukumeb (Blue Waters), Aprocius Petrus (Eleven Arrows), Benyamin Nenkavu (Buildcon FC, Zambia).

