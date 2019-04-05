Maranatha Goroh, gospel star on the rise

WINDHOEK- Gospel singer, Maranatha Goroh is not new to the gospel scene. After a long time in the industry, the powerful and soulful singer has shifted into the realm of praise and worship as part of her newest musical project.

This week, Entertainment Now! caught up with Goroh, who shared on her current projects, international collaborations and a Southern African album tour.

Apart from performing at various events, Goroh dedicated the past seven years to international collaborations that will be part of her second album yet to be tilted. However, fans can expect a mature album compared to the previous one, as she has grown musically.

She teamed up with acclaimed international gospel stars such as Ntokozo Mbambo, Shaun P, Heinz Winkler, Patrick Duncan, Naomi Classic and Freddie Vessels that are going to feature on the album. She also worked with South African gospel star, Ntokozo Mbambo, on a song entitled ‘All We Need’, which was produced by Nqobeko.

“This is a very diverse collaboration. This collaboration has brought a new outlook on the industry as well as breaking into the South African and Nigerian market,” said Goroh, adding that the collaboration breaks into different cultural diversities.

The album will be released in the near future.

“This album has stretched me to another level of skill. This album is a great leap from the previous one and can be heard in its musical maturity and range. Each song was given time and skill. I am looking forward to the release of this album,” Goroh explained eagerly.

She recently released her new single titled ‘A Million Bright Torches’ featuring the winner of the first series of South African Idols, Heinz Winkler. The song, which was released online, expresses a journey in one’s life from a void to a place where the purpose is discovered knowing that one is in the Master’s hands.

“This has been a fulfilling experience; people of different cultures, as well as ethnicities, will feel this song,” she says.

The gospel star revealed that she has been signed under new management but would not divulge more. She said her album tour will take her to Nigeria, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Sharing her achievements in the music industry, Goroh said she had the opportunity to work with the best as well as travel across borders and collaborate with Zambian as well as Nigerian producers.

“Last year, I had the privilege of working with one of the best bassists and pianists in Zambia. Besides winning awards, I believe it’s very important to grow one’s craft and advance musically. Awards are great, however, I needed to continue growing my skill,” said Goroh, adding that talent is not enough where skill is not evolved.

“I decided to get a vocal coach all the way from Nigeria to grow and enhance my skill and it has been an awesome experience.”

Goroh started singing at a very young age but officially started her singing career in 2013.

She has shared the stage with great local performers such as Namibia’s gospel sensation D-Naff and performed on several international stages such as TBN Africa (during Praisathon) and Christian Family Church in Johannesburg, South Africa.





