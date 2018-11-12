Matongo Family drops surprise album online

WINDHOEK - The Matongo Family caught everybody by surprise when they dropped their new album titled Encore with a new video featuring Maszanga.

The 16-track album consists of seven new songs and other hits from their previous albums which the public has been demanding. The family this time around teamed with super producers such as Glo, Araffath, Dj Dozza and of course Damara Dik Ding. Artists featuring include Tswazis, Sunny Boy, Brumeldha, Max-T and Melissa, and Maszanga on their latest single, Let’s Go. “The wait is definitely worth it guys, as you know, we stay true to our style with a little bit of every spice out there Namibia has to offer to make a great Matongo album,’’ says one of the members, Mr Makoya assuring fans that their wait is definitely over.

The group has chosen to release the album online first in support of Donluafrica.com, catering for Namibian music mainly and encourage fans to go the digital route first, before cd copies are available at their #savekatuturahall initiative on November 23. The group is aiming to collect N$400 000.00 to help renovate the 54-year-old building in the community. “We are moving in a digital era. Our minister of ICT has been preaching we should embrace technology,” stresses Thembizo. The album costs N$100 and N$10 for a song, which gives music enthusiasts the opportunity to either, buys their favourite songs or get the album.

