Medical doctor dies five months after graduation

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK - A young doctor who recently graduated from a Ukraine university, did not live long enough to practice medicine and enjoy the fruits from the long hours of study, following her tragic passing in a car accident on the deadly B1 road between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo last week.



Ndinelago Ndahalela Paulus, 30, affectionately known as ‘Sweet Nyangwa wa Fofa’ was previously employed as a nurse in Windhoek. She went to study further and obtained a bachelor of general medicine from Sumy State University in Ukraine, June this year.



Nyangwa means pumpkin and Fofa is her best friend’s nickname Zelia ‘Fofa’ Mupandekwa.

Paulus was expected to start her internship, practicing as a doctor next year. But this did not come to fruition, as she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries this past Saturday in hospital while admitted in the Katutura Intensive Care Unit.

The accident occurred nearly two weeks after writing her board examinations, which were on 29 and 30 November.

Paulus was travelling back home to Ongwediva where parents were looking forward to her arrival. The deceased’s younger sister Leticia Kanyemba, 21, told New Era that her sister had called her parents on Tuesday notifying them of her arrival the following day.



“The family was going to host a ‘welcome back’ and graduation party for her when she comes home. The parents could not make it to her graduation (at the university),”shared her younger sister.

She also stated that her older sister planned to spend Christmas with her family again after being away for years studying.



Paulus was due to go on internship for two years next year, provided she had passed the board examination. Kanyemba said her sister preferred to practice as a doctor in the north as she wanted to add to the already limited number of health professionals in the state hospitals. Her options were the Oshakati State Hospital or Onandjokwe hospital.



“She had mentioned that there would be more experience in a public setting than in a private sector and would therefore be able to reach out to most of the general population,” Kanyemba said.



Asked what her sister wanted to specialize in, she replied: Ndina wanted to specialise but still wasn’t sure of which field she wanted to branch into. Her friends would jokingly say that she would make up her mind after each class. But her medical specialty changed every other day.



The late Paulus is described, as hardworking and a person driven by will to achieve better than what she had. She was also goal oriented, her sister said. “Whatever Ndina wanted, she strived to get. Her journey to medicine proves just how persistent and ambitious she was,” Kanyemba added.



Kanyemba said after Paulus completed her matric, she was employed as a secretary at Funny’s motor repairs in Ongwediva while improving her Grade 12 results in order to make it into nursing school. After completing her nursing studies, Paulus was employed as a nurse for two years at Katutura Health Centre in Windhoek between 2010-2012. She then embarked on her studies in Ukraine.

Parents and siblings

Kanyemba said her parents just like any other were extremely proud of her achievement. “It has been a far-fetched dream that she turned into reality with her ambition and persistence. They invested emotional and financial support in their daughter and obviously wanted to reap the fruits of their labour,” Kanyemba said.

Paulus had plans to extend her father’s home at the village and to expand her mother’s poultry farming business which has been running for a while. Paulus initiated the business. She also had travel plans with her family in 2019.

Last moments



Paulus went out with her friends after the board examination to celebrate and have a good time. “She called some of her friends more than usual. She bought her best friend ‘ Fofa’ shoes and sent her a picture the night before the accident and indicated that it was her Christmas gift.”



“We will miss you ntowele. We are slowly accepting what has been done and seeking comfort in the Lord. We are proud of what you’ve achieved. Go well our guardian angel,” her sister said in conclusion.

2018-12-19 09:26:15 14 days ago