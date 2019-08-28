Miss Teen Namibia finalist has her community at heart

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – One of Miss Teen Namibia finalists 2019, Eleanor Steenkamp is not just your regular teenager, at the age of 18, she is already passionate about changing lives and making a difference in her community.

Born and raised in Tsumeb, Steenkamp have been putting smiles on faces of helpless people in her town by donating food and other needs to old age homes and orphanages in Tsumeb.

As part of the Debutant Initiative of Miss Teen Namibia, Steenkamp visited several places such as Nombtsob Old Age Home on many occasions and touched hearts of old people by not only providing them with some food and other materials but by also spending time with them.

In an interview with Youth Corner, Steenkamp said “It’s the contestant’s choice if one would like to do charity work. I choose to do charity work because it’s my entire reason for entering.”

Last month, Steenkamp has also made some donations to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Tsumeb and described herself as a lover for animals.

As if that is not enough, she also shared her precious time with children of the TOV HIV/Aids Orphans and Vulnerable Children Organisation and did what she does most, which is motivating children, sharing her love with them and also feeding them.

“These kinds of initiatives are extremely important to communities. I strongly believe we have so much to be grateful for and giving back is much better than keeping everything for one’s self. Also, no one has become poor by giving to others,” explained Steenkamp who is a part-time student at Shadonai Beauty and Hairdressing Academy.

She has a dream of getting a diploma in Beauty Therapy and also compete in Miss Namibia.

“People aren’t as beautiful as they walk, talk, or look. But they are as beautiful as they love to care and share. Help others and better others. Most importantly be you that’s all you can be,” Steenkamp encourages other young people.

Even though Steenkamp didn’t make it in Miss Teen Namibia which was over the weekend at the Warehouse Theatre, she said she will continue with her outreaches because that is what she is passionate about.

